ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Short Interest Update

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,718 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 12th total of 2,059 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BDCZ traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461. ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

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ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $0.3198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%.

About ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

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