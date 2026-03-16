Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $605,549.70 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $605,549.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,608.86. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brandi Galvin Morandi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, January 16th, Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total value of $1,072,065.25.

Equinix Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $969.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $871.78 and its 200 day moving average is $814.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $992.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.11%.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,706,000 after acquiring an additional 107,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,249,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,512,000 after purchasing an additional 220,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after purchasing an additional 493,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Key Headlines Impacting Equinix

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Equinix Company Profile

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Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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