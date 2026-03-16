Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $605,549.70 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $605,549.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,608.86. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Brandi Galvin Morandi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 16th, Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total value of $1,072,065.25.
Equinix Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $969.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $871.78 and its 200 day moving average is $814.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $992.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Equinix Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.11%.
Institutional Trading of Equinix
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,706,000 after acquiring an additional 107,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,249,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,512,000 after purchasing an additional 220,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after purchasing an additional 493,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.91.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix
Key Headlines Impacting Equinix
Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Equinix launched a Distributed AI Hub to help enterprises connect and simplify distributed AI ecosystems — a product move that could drive higher interconnection, colo and edge demand if adoption follows. EQIX Rolls Out Distributed AI Hub
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights that EQIX is up ~1.4% since its last earnings report and reviews whether that momentum can continue; useful context but not a catalyst by itself. Equinix Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/strategy coverage (Yahoo Finance) asks whether it’s too late to reassess Equinix after a strong share-price run — commentary focused on valuation and timing rather than company fundamentals. Is It Too Late To Reassess Equinix?
- Neutral Sentiment: A recent note pointed out EQIX’s outperformance while the broader market fell — encouraging for relative strength but not definitive on direction. Equinix Ascends While Market Falls
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on Mar 12 — including CEO Adaire Fox‑Martin (1,086 sh), EVP Raouf Abdel (584 sh), Brandi Galvin Morandi (630 sh), Jonathan Lin (635 sh) and Chairman Charles J. Meyers (305 sh) — about 3,240 shares total for roughly $3.1M in proceeds. These filings were disclosed to the SEC and can pressure sentiment (though the small percentage ownership reductions suggest routine/portfolio moves). SEC filings: CEO Form 4 EVP Form 4 Insider Form 4 Insider Form 4 Chairman Form 4
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.
Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.
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