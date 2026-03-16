EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Position Cut by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773,312 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,911 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.33% of EOG Resources worth $198,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $945,895. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Macro: Rising oil prices amid renewed Middle East tensions are lifting sentiment across integrated and exploration names, creating a favorable commodity backdrop for EOG’s revenue and cash‑flow outlook. Oil Price Back to the Glory Days: Will XOM, EOG & COP Gain?

Macro: Rising oil prices amid renewed Middle East tensions are lifting sentiment across integrated and exploration names, creating a favorable commodity backdrop for EOG’s revenue and cash‑flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: EOG reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results with production of ~1.40 mboe/d and benefit from higher natural gas prices — a direct driver of near‑term cash flow and the recent analyst bullishness. EOG Surpasses Profit Projections with Solid Output and Rising Gas Prices

Company fundamentals: EOG reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results with production of ~1.40 mboe/d and benefit from higher natural gas prices — a direct driver of near‑term cash flow and the recent analyst bullishness. Positive Sentiment: Analyst action: Piper Sandler raised its price target on EOG to $144 (still a “neutral” rating), implying roughly mid‑single‑digit to low‑double‑digit upside versus recent levels and signaling confidence in the medium‑term outlook. Piper Sandler raises price target

Analyst action: Piper Sandler raised its price target on EOG to $144 (still a “neutral” rating), implying roughly mid‑single‑digit to low‑double‑digit upside versus recent levels and signaling confidence in the medium‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst revisions: Zacks has both raised several later‑cycle estimates (FY2028 / Q3 2027) and revised some quarterly forecasts upward — a signal that longer‑term earnings power remains intact but timing of recovery is uncertain. Investors should treat these as model updates rather than a change in the company’s competitive position. MarketBeat EOG overview

Mixed analyst revisions: Zacks has both raised several later‑cycle estimates (FY2028 / Q3 2027) and revised some quarterly forecasts upward — a signal that longer‑term earnings power remains intact but timing of recovery is uncertain. Investors should treat these as model updates rather than a change in the company’s competitive position. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term downward revisions: Zacks recently cut several near‑term EPS forecasts and trimmed FY2026 estimates materially (e.g., to ~$7.56 from prior levels), and maintains a “Hold” stance — this raises the risk of earnings disappointment or lower near‑term guidance that could cap multiple expansion. Q3 EPS Estimates Lowered by Zacks Research

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

EOG Resources stock opened at $133.75 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $136.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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