Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Stock Price Up 8.5% – Should You Buy?

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.4150. Approximately 11,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 38,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Emerald in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Emerald in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerald has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

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Emerald Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $876.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). Emerald had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million.

Emerald Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the third quarter worth $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Emerald in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Emerald by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald

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Emerald (NYSE: EEX) is a global provider of independent data, news and analytics for commodity, financial and energy markets. The company operates digital platforms that deliver real-time and historical price assessments, market commentary, research reports and risk-management tools. Its subscriber base spans traders, asset managers, corporate hedgers and financial institutions seeking timely intelligence to support trading, risk management and investment decisions.

Serving clients across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Emerald covers a broad range of markets including metals, energy products, agriculture, freight, environmental emissions and treasury benchmarks.

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