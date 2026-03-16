Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 222.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,022,059,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,268,830,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,565,810,000 after buying an additional 271,407 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after buying an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

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Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long‑term revenue opportunity, supporting buy‑side interest. Read More.

Multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long‑term revenue opportunity, supporting buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend April 9), a steady capital‑return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income‑focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend April 9), a steady capital‑return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income‑focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi‑month share selloff and re‑rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.

Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi‑month share selloff and re‑rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post‑earnings pullback and remains a key near‑term risk. Read More.

Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post‑earnings pullback and remains a key near‑term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $439.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.82. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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