Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,846 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 206.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:TRV opened at $302.54 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.43 and a one year high of $313.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,366,997. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total transaction of $4,675,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,602.75. This represents a 73.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,845 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,631. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.