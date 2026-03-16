Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.1950, with a volume of 704203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.70 target price on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bradesco Corretora set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecopetrol and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

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Ecopetrol Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Fundamenta Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,135,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,549,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 833.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 341,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 305,266 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 83.3% in the second quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 109.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 466,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 244,106 shares during the period.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) is Colombia’s state-controlled integrated oil and gas company and the country’s largest oil producer. The company’s operations span the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining of petroleum products, transportation and storage via pipeline networks, and the marketing and sale of fuels and petrochemical feedstocks. Ecopetrol serves domestic demand in Colombia and maintains a portfolio of international investments and partnerships across the Americas.

In upstream activities, Ecopetrol focuses on exploration and development of onshore and offshore fields to sustain and grow hydrocarbon production.

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