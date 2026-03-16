Earnest Partners LLC Sells 7,528 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $58,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $252,405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,985,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,076,000 after acquiring an additional 602,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,015,000 after purchasing an additional 438,117 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 619.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 297,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 256,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,533,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore set a $188.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.4%

EGP opened at $187.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.44. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $197.95.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.31%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company’s portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

Further Reading

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