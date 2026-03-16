Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $73,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 75.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Sysco by 875.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

View Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.