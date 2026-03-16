Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,651 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $77,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 11.7% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 121,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avnet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,041,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,118 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Avnet from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.