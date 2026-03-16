Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,986,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,534 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $56,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 707,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 368,681 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 97.4% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 195,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 48.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 157,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,545,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $11.57 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $349.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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