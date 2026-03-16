Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,180.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $144.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.09. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $154.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.