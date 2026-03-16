Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,580,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,228 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $39,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 650,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 433,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,661,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,146,000 after buying an additional 846,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 55.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,134,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 405,300 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

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