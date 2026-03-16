Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $63,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,697.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,474,000 after buying an additional 3,085,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,461,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,281,000 after acquiring an additional 728,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,747,000 after acquiring an additional 332,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 318,243 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.9%

PNFP opened at $82.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $120.46. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

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Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.52 per share, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,322.20. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE: PNFP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP – Free Report).

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