Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,932,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,508,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,206,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 856,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

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FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $205.69 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $474.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.88.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $291.62.

View Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,920.30. This represents a 74.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

See Also

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