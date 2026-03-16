Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sabre Corporation $SABR

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,501,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,080,328 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Sabre worth $50,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 34.5% in the third quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 28,565,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,275,000 after buying an additional 7,323,272 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,350,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082,948 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 54.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,696,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,688 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,029,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 739,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Sabre Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of SABR stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Sabre Corporation has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $666.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

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