Earnest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,278,059 MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,278,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,764,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,898,000 after buying an additional 339,573 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,128,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,573,000 after buying an additional 348,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after acquiring an additional 460,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles M. Kelley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.84 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $167,366.04. The trade was a 164.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.0%

MDU opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.72 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Zacks Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $21.00 target price on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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