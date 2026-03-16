EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 3,805 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $241.71 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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