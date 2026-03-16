Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Given New $4.25 Price Target at B. Riley Financial

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley Financial from $7.00 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

ECC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Eagle Point Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Eagle Point Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

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Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Shares of ECC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 902,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,532. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.32. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through investments in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and related structured credit instruments. The firm is externally managed by Eagle Point Credit Management, LLC, a specialized credit asset manager focused on the structured credit markets. Eagle Point Credit Company’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ECC.

The company’s investment strategy centers on acquiring both equity and debt tranches of actively managed CLOs alongside opportunistic positions in senior secured loans, high-yield bonds and credit derivatives.

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