Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,543 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.8% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:DUK opened at $133.17 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.