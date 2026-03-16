DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Receives $151.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.3077.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

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DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $149.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $154.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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