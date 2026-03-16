DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

DBL stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

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Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 88,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE: DBL) is a closed-end management investment company designed to seek high current income by investing across a broad spectrum of credit instruments. The fund pursues an opportunistic strategy, allocating capital to non-investment-grade debt obligations, leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, structured credit products and other credit-related securities. As part of its flexible mandate, the fund may employ derivatives and repurchase agreements to hedge risk, manage duration and enhance yield.

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