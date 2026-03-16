Dorsal Capital Management LP Sells 50,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Dorsal Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 5.1% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $192,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $338.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.37. The company has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.