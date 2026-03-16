Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Up 7.2% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $115.09 and last traded at $115.2420. 2,643,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,040,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.46.
The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
More Dollar Tree News
Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Dollar Tree beat Q4 EPS estimates and swung back to a profit, with adjusted EPS of $2.56 versus a $2.53 consensus and same‑store sales and total revenue up year-over-year — a near-term fundamental positive for the stock. Dollar Tree, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — conversions to the Dollar Tree 3.0 format, stronger ticket averages, margin improvements and ongoing share repurchases — underpins investor optimism about longer‑term cash flow and profitability. Dollar Tree Planted the Seeds for Triple-Digit Gains in Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially in line with expectations ($5.45B vs. ~$5.46B est.), and company materials point to a scheduled release + investor call that concentrated trading around guidance and forward comps. Investors should listen to the call for detail on margins and category trends. Dollar Tree, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Management issued cautious fiscal‑2026 sales guidance (subdued annual sales outlook), which disappointed some investors and has been cited as the primary reason for earlier intraday weakness — guidance risk remains the main near‑term headwind. Dollar Tree forecasts soft annual sales as spending tightens
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions, some downgrades/underperform calls and notable institutional position trimming in recent quarters increase the potential for volatility; insider selling activity has also been reported. Dollar Tree shares rise as investors focus on scheduled Q4 results and outlook
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Dollar Tree Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.81.
Dollar Tree Company Profile
Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.
Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.
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