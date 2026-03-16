Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Up 7.2% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $115.09 and last traded at $115.2420. 2,643,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,040,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.46.

The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.81.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

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Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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