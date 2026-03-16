Divisar Capital Management LLC Sells 364,480 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Divisar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364,480 shares during the period. Ultra Clean accounts for 7.8% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $28,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 237.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 472.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 82.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

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Ultra Clean Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $54.97 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.34 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean’s product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

See Also

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