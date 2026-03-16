Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Divisar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Cohu accounts for 1.3% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cohu by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohu by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,109,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 20.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 248,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 42,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cohu by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Cohu Stock Down 0.8%

Cohu stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.09 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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