Divisar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ

Divisar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 695,737 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 166,142 shares during the period. Zumiez accounts for approximately 3.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,044 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 6.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 58.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 16.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,319 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $207,932.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,480.71. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Smith sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $260,203.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,954 shares in the company, valued at $650,975.44. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Zumiez News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zumiez this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zumiez reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results: revenue and EPS beat, North American comps rose and gross margin improved ~200 bps, driven by holiday strength and margin expansion. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results

Zumiez reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results: revenue and EPS beat, North American comps rose and gross margin improved ~200 bps, driven by holiday strength and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: The company set Q1 FY2026 guidance well above street estimates (EPS $0.77–$0.87 and higher revenue range), which is a material beat versus consensus and signals positive near-term operating leverage. MarketBeat: Q4 Release & Guidance

The company set Q1 FY2026 guidance well above street estimates (EPS $0.77–$0.87 and higher revenue range), which is a material beat versus consensus and signals positive near-term operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $40 million share repurchase program (up to ~10% of shares), which supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and signals management confidence in intrinsic value. TipRanks: Share Repurchase

Board authorized a $40 million share repurchase program (up to ~10% of shares), which supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and signals management confidence in intrinsic value. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary highlights the company’s margin expansion and long-term opportunity; some investors view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Seeking Alpha: Pullback Opportunity

Analyst and market commentary highlights the company’s margin expansion and long-term opportunity; some investors view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and detail disclosures are available for deeper read — useful for investors evaluating margin drivers and inventory/merchandising cadence. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and detail disclosures are available for deeper read — useful for investors evaluating margin drivers and inventory/merchandising cadence. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded Zumiez from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which likely pressured sentiment and triggered selling from some momentum-driven holders. Zacks: Downgrade

Zacks downgraded Zumiez from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which likely pressured sentiment and triggered selling from some momentum-driven holders. Negative Sentiment: Wider market weakness (futures down on geopolitical concerns) amplified selling pressure across retail/consumer stocks, including Zumiez. Benzinga: Market Headwinds

Wider market weakness (futures down on geopolitical concerns) amplified selling pressure across retail/consumer stocks, including Zumiez. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines framed the print as mixed (revenue beat but investor reaction negative), suggesting profit-taking, valuation concerns (ZUMZ still trades at a high P/E) and analyst estimates for full-year may keep volatility elevated. Yahoo Finance: Why Shares Are Sliding

Zumiez Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.87. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Zumiez had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.44%.The company had revenue of $291.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and footwear maker to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zumiez Profile

(Free Report)

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

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