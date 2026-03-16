Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Takes $1.71 Million Position in OneWater Marine Inc. $ONEW

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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OneWater Marine Stock Down 11.2%

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $8.44 on Monday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.35. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The company had revenue of $380.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 18,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $225,460.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 779,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,762,795.52. This represents a 2.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. Zacks Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

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About OneWater Marine

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) is a leading U.S.-based recreational boat retailer offering a comprehensive range of marine products and services. Since its public debut in 2018, the company has built a broad network of locations that serve both coastal and inland markets. OneWater Marine focuses on delivering a full-service customer experience, from initial boat selection to long-term maintenance and support.

Through its dealership network, OneWater Marine markets new and pre-owned powerboats and personal watercraft from top manufacturers.

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