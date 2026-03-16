Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Takes $1.71 Million Position in OneWater Marine Inc. $ONEW

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OneWater Marine Stock Down 11.2%
NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $8.44 on Monday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 18,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $225,460.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 779,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,762,795.52. This represents a 2.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. Zacks Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Get Our Latest Report on OneWater Marine
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) is a leading U.S.-based recreational boat retailer offering a comprehensive range of marine products and services. Since its public debut in 2018, the company has built a broad network of locations that serve both coastal and inland markets. OneWater Marine focuses on delivering a full-service customer experience, from initial boat selection to long-term maintenance and support.
Through its dealership network, OneWater Marine markets new and pre-owned powerboats and personal watercraft from top manufacturers.
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