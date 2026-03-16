Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 378,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 710.0% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 501,055 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 156.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 393,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 239,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 656.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 79,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $28.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

See Also

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