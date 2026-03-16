Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ETON

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,716 shares during the quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,831,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 229,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,094 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETON. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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