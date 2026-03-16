Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Purchases 46,308 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. $CLFD

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,308 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 445.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 179,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 146,690 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 479,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 453,173 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Clearfield by 185.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearfield news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,595 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,840. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

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Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of CLFD opened at $28.45 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $389.48 million, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.77 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Clearfield has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.100–0.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 25th that permits the company to repurchase $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 22% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Clearfield

(Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company’s core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield’s modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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