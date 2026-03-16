Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Makes New $30.51 Million Investment in Omada Health, Inc. $OMDA

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,379,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,510,000. Omada Health comprises about 1.3% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Omada Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the third quarter worth $82,000.

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Insider Activity at Omada Health

In other news, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $58,263.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,355.32. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $90,618.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 69,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,244.27. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,956 shares of company stock worth $4,395,050.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omada Health from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Omada Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

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Omada Health Stock Performance

OMDA opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.47. Omada Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter.

Omada Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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