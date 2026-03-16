Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. $XPOF

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,943 shares during the quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 20.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $5.75 on Monday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $281.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Trending Headlines about Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 10.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Xponential Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp’s model projects meaningful earnings improvement into FY2027 (KeyCorp FY2027 EPS est. $0.87 vs. consensus ~$0.61), implying upside if the company can convert revenue stability into margin recovery and steady franchise-level profitability. KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Xponential Fitness (American Banking News)

KeyCorp’s model projects meaningful earnings improvement into FY2027 (KeyCorp FY2027 EPS est. $0.87 vs. consensus ~$0.61), implying upside if the company can convert revenue stability into margin recovery and steady franchise-level profitability. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp initiated coverage with a “Sector Weight” (market‑weight) rating and provided detailed quarterly EPS cadence through Q4’27 (examples: Q1’26 $0.11, FY’26 $0.62, Q1’27 $0.19, Q2’27 $0.22, Q3’27 $0.24). Initiation brings analyst coverage and published targets but not an outright Buy endorsement, so immediate upside is limited absent new catalysts. KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Xponential Fitness (American Banking News)

KeyCorp initiated coverage with a “Sector Weight” (market‑weight) rating and provided detailed quarterly EPS cadence through Q4’27 (examples: Q1’26 $0.11, FY’26 $0.62, Q1’27 $0.19, Q2’27 $0.22, Q3’27 $0.24). Initiation brings analyst coverage and published targets but not an outright Buy endorsement, so immediate upside is limited absent new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term fundamentals remain a concern: Xponential reported a sizable recent EPS miss (quarterly EPS far below estimates), negative net margins and declining/flat revenue year‑over‑year — factors that likely explain downward pressure on the stock until profitability and margin trends visibly improve.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPOF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

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