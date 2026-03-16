Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,678,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,695 shares during the quarter. AngioDynamics accounts for about 1.8% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of AngioDynamics worth $41,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 1.0%

ANGO stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.48.

About AngioDynamics

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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