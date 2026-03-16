Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,832 shares during the quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,592,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,775,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 944,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after buying an additional 82,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,333,000 after acquiring an additional 213,365 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,537,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:SIG opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

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