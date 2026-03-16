Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 275.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,337 shares during the quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REVG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in REV Group by 22,600.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

REV Group Price Performance

REVG stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $69.92.

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

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