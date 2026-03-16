Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Buys 1,306,554 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 1,076.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,427,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306,554 shares during the quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 112.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 531,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 281,369 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 91,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $468,032.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,083,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,201.10. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,261 shares of company stock worth $1,410,326. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $916.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 22.71%.The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

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