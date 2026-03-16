Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 183,418 Shoe Carnival, Inc. $SCVL

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 183,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 219,443 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 99,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 56,151 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Shoe Carnival announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer offering a broad assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories for the entire family. Through its network of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platform, the company provides casual, athletic and dress shoes for men, women and children, as well as complementary apparel, handbags, socks and other accessories designed to deliver value and variety. Its distinctive in-store carnival host service model aims to create an engaging shopping experience and foster customer loyalty.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival has expanded over four decades to operate more than 350 retail locations across over 30 states.

Further Reading

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