Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $13.85 Million Position in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 122.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Acuity in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Acuity from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Acuity from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.33.

Acuity Stock Up 1.1%

Acuity stock opened at $260.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acuity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.81 and a 1-year high of $380.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.41. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.24. Acuity had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Acuity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.23, for a total value of $1,538,110.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,523 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,557.29. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc (NYSE: AYI) is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company’s core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands’ portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

Further Reading

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