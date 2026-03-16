Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 81,524 FedEx Corporation $FDX

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,225,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Down 0.3%
NYSE FDX opened at $352.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $392.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.34.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.
Key Headlines Impacting FedEx
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx is accelerating an AI overhaul — the company plans to replace legacy systems and deploy AI “agents” in >50% of core workflows by 2028, aiming to boost productivity and cut operating costs if execution goes smoothly. FedEx Replaces Legacy Tech to Empower AI Agents
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: JPMorgan is forecasting strong price appreciation for FDX, supporting buyer interest and helping justify the recent run-up. JPMorgan Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FedEx
- Positive Sentiment: Street expects FedEx to beat upcoming earnings; consensus commentary highlights revenue leverage and margin upside, which can sustain momentum into the report. FedEx Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Product/ESG initiative: FedEx is offering reusable packaging for closed-loop B2B shipping — a small but positive signal for cost savings and sustainability-focused customers. FedEx Offers Reusable Packaging
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor day materials and slides have been published, giving more transparency on strategy (AI, margins, capital allocation) but much depends on execution and updated guidance. Analyst/Investor Day Slideshow
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: FedEx is suing the U.S. government to limit exposure to multibillion-dollar class-action suits over surcharge collections — ongoing litigation could create headline risk and potential liabilities. Why FedEx Is Suing US Government
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: some analysts argue the stock’s >50% one‑year rally leaves limited margin of safety and that valuation may be extended — this is weighing on more value‑oriented investors. Valuation Has Already Traveled Quite Too Far
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/trade risk: reports that the U.S. is considering higher tariffs add uncertainty for global volumes and costs, a potential headwind for freight demand and margins. Trump Tariffs Live Updates
Analyst Ratings Changes
FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.19.
Get Our Latest Report on FedEx
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
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