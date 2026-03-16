Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 81,524 FedEx Corporation $FDX

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE FDX opened at $352.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $392.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.34.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.19.

Get Our Latest Report on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.