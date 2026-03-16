Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 66,416 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,416 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,933,000 after purchasing an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 399.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,841,000 after buying an additional 1,012,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Crocs by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,180,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,551,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Crocs by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,107,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,532,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Crocs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 768,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,814,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Crocs Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.95 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.16 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,215,228.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Crocs

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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