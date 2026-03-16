Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $16.91 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 36.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,219,000 after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,798,000 after purchasing an additional 179,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $351.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.07 and a 52 week high of $594.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.81.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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