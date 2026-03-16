Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,572 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 209,667 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Norbert G. Riedel sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,608. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $235,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,305.28. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,015 shares of company stock worth $13,037,486. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $178.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

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