Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Invests $555,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $87.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $110.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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