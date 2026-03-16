Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Short Interest Update

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 839,898 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 12th total of 621,943 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,517 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,517 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of QQQE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.31. 34,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,602. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

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