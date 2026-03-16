Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.72, but opened at $54.06. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 24,218,345 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 8.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 264,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $4,181,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

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