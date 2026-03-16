Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $28.02. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 1,658,723 shares.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $614.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 4.09.

Get Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares by 36,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.