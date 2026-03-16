Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $28.02. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 1,658,723 shares.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $614.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 4.09.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
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