Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,810,947 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 12th total of 2,144,822 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,498,655 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,498,655 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of AMZU opened at $27.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.95.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 9,912.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 451,523 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 76,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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