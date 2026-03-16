Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD Shares Sold by Hein Park Capital Management LP

Hein Park Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868,339 shares during the period. Diebold Nixdorf accounts for 26.7% of Hein Park Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hein Park Capital Management LP owned 1.12% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $22,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBD. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 65.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush set a $100.00 price objective on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,216,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,733,696. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DBD opened at $72.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.49%.Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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