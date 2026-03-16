Destination Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Shares of VOO opened at $609.09 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.06. The company has a market cap of $815.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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